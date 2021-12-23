Centura offers Emergency and Urgent Care throughout Summit

The professional, local staff of St. Anthony Summit Copper Mountain Clinic. (photo courtesy of Centura)

Centura Health’s EUCs St. Anthony Breckenridge Mountain Clinic: 555 S. Park Ave., Breckenridge, 970-453-1010. Open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, year-round. St. Anthony Keystone Mountain Clinic: 1252 Co Road 8, Keystone (by Mountain House) 970-468-6677. Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during ski season. St. Anthony Summit Copper Mountain Clinic: 860 Copper Road, Copper Mountain, 970-968-2330. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily during ski season.

Summit County offers three Emergency and Urgent Care (EUC) centers (photo courtesy of Centura)

A lot of people don’t realize that Summit County offers Emergency and Urgent Care (EUC) centers—they think those are just for the “big city.” But, Centura Health provides three EUCs throughout Summit County, conveniently located in Breckenridge, Keystone, and Copper Mountain. So, no matter where you are when a need arises, there’s an EUC nearby. In addition, Breckenridge and Keystone are Level 5 Trauma Centers. These two locations are a part of the greater Centura and state trauma system.

EUCs serve both residents and visitors and provide a wide range of services. Rather than paying the expense of an emergency room or waiting for an appointment at a doctor’s office, Centura Health has EUCs open for walk-ins (no appointment necessary) from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Keystone, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Breckenridge and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Copper Mountain. While Keystone remains open every day during the ski season, and until 8pm when Night Skiing is open.

“Going to an EUC takes the guesswork out of what level of care you need,” said David Twillmann, BSN, RN at the Copper Mountain EUC.

EUCs offer onsite x-rays, ultrasounds, and lab services. And, if you have symptoms of COVID, testing and medical assessment are also available. (photo courtesy of Centura)

The EUC’s partnership across Centura Health allows EUC staff to seamlessly transfer patient to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco or another appropriate destinations based on clinical need. The partners’ close working relationship means that electronic records are automatically sent, for efficient and accurate information when it matters most.

“As an EUC, we take care of urgent care issues like coughs, flu, UTIs, rashes, abrasions, allergies, sprains, and acute mountain sickness. As an emergency room, we can treat many if not most head injuries, cardiac issues, severe dehydration, kidney stones, seizures, major wounds, severe aches and pains, abdominal pains, and, of course, orthopedic trauma and the associated broken or dislocated bones,” Twillmann said. “Continuity of care matters in medicine. We all have a close working relationship with the orthopedic trauma team and the ER, which is excellent.We share the same CEO, mission, and values in serving our community. Communication is well established between the EUCs and St. Anthony Summit Hospital, as most of our patients who need a higher level of care, a CT scan or the operating room for example, are sent to Summit Hospital.”

Each EUC physician is emergency board-certified, and every nurse is required to maintain trauma certifications in both pediatrics and adults.

As locals, the nurses, techs, front desk staff, and doctors all care deeply about taking care of their community. (photo courtesy of Centura)

“The latter is exceptional, as this isn’t necessarily found in every emergency department, even in the Front Range,” Twillmann said. “Our staff is second-to-none—we hire exceptional staff here. We really do assess and treat traumas on an almost daily basis during the winter season.”

So, whether you’re a local or visitor with anything from allergies to minor asthma or a sore throat to sprains, they’re available to get you on the proper road to recovery.

And, as locals, the nurses, techs, front desk staff, and doctors all care deeply about taking care of their community—whether the patients live here full-time, part-time, or are just visiting.

“When people are feeling vulnerable, they want to feel like they’re in a safe place and they’re being taken care of by compassionate and skilled medical professionals,”

Twillmann said. “We all live in the community, so there’s more onus to taking care of the community. Our staff are really kind humans.”

In addition to caring emergency doctors and nurses, each EUC offers onsite x-rays, and lab services. And, if you have symptoms of COVID, testing and medical assessment

is also available. “Not everything is an emergency,” Twillmann said. “We encourage you to use your community resource right in your backyard, because we’re really good at what we do.”