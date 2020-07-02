Centura provides tips on how to avoid the ER this Fourth of July

As Fourth of July approaches, local doctors are reminding everyone to stay safe during the holiday.

Holidays often bring an increase in visits to the emergency room, according to a news release from Centura Health, the owner of St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. While everyone should be working to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus this year, there are some non-pandemic-related tips for having a safe and fun holiday.

When it comes to fireworks, people should remember to not relight a dud. To avoid unnecessary injury, it’s important to wait 30 minutes before going near a failed firework and place it in a bucket of water overnight before replacing it, according to the release.

While sparklers can be a fun time, it’s important for parents to supervise children while they have them. Sparkler sticks can exceed 2,000 degrees, according to the news release. Safer options include glow sticks and flags.

Those who plan to spend the holiday riding bikes or ATVs should remember to wear a helmet. Leaving food out for an extended period of time is another way to get sick, according to the release.

The news release also suggests people check their sunscreen’s expiration date before heading outside. Sunscreens that are expired won’t protect a person’s skin from the harmful effects of exposure.

Finally, it’s important for everyone to remember not to drink and drive during the holiday. Police will be stepping up DUI enforcement through July 6 this year.