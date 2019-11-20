Certain White River National Forest trails to close for winter

Two mature mule deer spotted in 2016 in the White River National Forest. The White River National Forest is closing certain trails in the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District in an effort to protect deer and elk populations.

WHITE RIVER NATIONAL FOREST — The White River National Forest has announced that certain trails in the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District will be closed for the winter to minimize wildlife disturbance. Starting Saturday, Nov. 23, the following trails will be closed to all human entry:

Everkrisp Trail No. 2122: Closed Nov. 23 to June 20

Whiskey Creek No. 2348: Closed Nov. 23 to June 20

Eastern Hillside No. 2347: Closed Dec. 1 to June 20

Knob Hill Trail No. 2021: Closed Dec. 15 to April 15

The U.S. Forest Service reported that this will be beneficial to the deer and elk populations in the area.

“In our monitoring, we’re seeing deer and/or elk use these seasonally closed trails,” acting district ranger Marcia Gilles said in a statement. “However, we’re still seeing high human activity during closures in certain areas. Please respect the areas these animals need to survive during winter, and turn around when you arrive at a closed gate on any of these seasonally-closed trails.”