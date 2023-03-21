Challenge accepted: $25,000 donation turns into $90,270 raised by Rotary Club of Summit County to benefit the Sol Center

This rending shows what the proposed Sol Center at Alta Verde will look like. It will contain space for both Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Building Hope Summit County on the McCain property in Breckenridge.

Allen-Guerra Architecture/Courtesy image

The Rotary Club of Summit County raised more than $90,000 to benefit the construction of Sol Center, a building that will house locations for two nonprofits, Building Hope Summit County and the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.

The Sol Center is planned to be a 18,150-square-foot building that will contain office space for both nonprofits in addition to the resource center’s community food market and thrift store, as well as a meeting space for local partners.

The fundraising efforts were kicked off by an anonymous Rotary Club member who challenged the membership to match his $25,000 commitment. The club responded to his challenge by raising over $65,000 from individual members.