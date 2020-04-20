Chamber organizes online auction to aid Summit County businesses

Ashlie Weisel outside The Sunny Side Up Studio, 301 Main St. in Frisco, in May 2018. The art studio is among about 60 businesses that are participating in the Love the Summit auction.

Eli Pace / epace@summitdaily.com

DILLON — The Summit Chamber of Commerce has organized an online auction to support local small businesses.

The Love the Summit auction is designed for any business in Summit County to sell products, gift cards and services during the countywide shutdown.

Chamber Communications Manager Cheri Ryan said the online event serves as both an auction and a storefront.

As of Monday, about 60 businesses were participating, selling or auctioning a variety of products and services including fitness studio punch passes, “mystery” goodie bags, clothing and food items like specialty sauces.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Ryan said she will be adding items to the auction daily.

When businesses apply to submit their products or services, they are able to submit a starting bid, minimum bid increment or a “buy now” price if a business wishes to sell multiple items of the same product rather than create an auction for a single item.

When buyers bid on an item, they register with their email address. Information about the auction, such as the highest bid or if the buyer has won are then emailed to the buyer.

Organizers and partners of the auction covered the associated setup and operation costs, including credit card fees. All proceeds will go directly to the businesses, which are responsible for sales taxes and shipping items.

Ryan said the idea was based on a similar online auction in Chaffee County. It was organized with the help of the towns of Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne as well as area event organizations.

“It’s been a really great collaborative effort with all of the towns as well as Keystone Neighbourhood Co. and Copper Mountain Resort (Organization),” Ryan said. “So we’ve all pulled together as a team for marketing and setup expenses and then the Summit Chamber is administrating it.”

The groups aim to raise $100,000 for local businesses through the auction. As of Monday afternoon, $2,838 already had been raised, making up about 3% of the goal.

“I think it’s going to continue to grow,” Ryan said. “Just today, it’s blowing up. The value on our items is over $350,000. Several items have already been purchased and bid on, so I’m excited to see how it grows.”

The page also accepts donations to local organizations such as The Summit County Cares Campaign. The auction will remain open through May 4 and can be viewed at LoveSummitCO.com.