Chaos Canyon in Rocky Mountain National Park closed due to rockfall

Rocky Mountain National Park has closed all areas in Chaos Canyon to the west of Lake Haiyaha due to significant rockfall activity.

Several outcrops fell in the Upper Chaos Canyon area of the park at around 4:30 p.m. on June 28, according to park Public Affairs Officer Kyle Patterson. The rocks slid off the south shoulder of Hallett Peak. Patterson said the area of the rockfall event is highly unstable. Additionally, rainstorms are in the forecast for this area through July 3, which may contribute to additional rockfall activity. This closure will remain in effect until the projected rainstorms pass.

The hiking trail to Lake Haiyaha, Lake Haiyaha itself, and hiking trails on the north side of Hallett Peak remain open. The bouldering area in lower Chaos Canyon, on the north and east shore of Lake Haiyaha, will remain open.

