Chapman Zander shines at Arapahoe Basin ski mountaineering race series

Local athlete and coach Kate Chapman Zander led a group of several Summit locals who shined at this season’s virtual Rise and Shine Rando ski mountaineering race series at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

To comply with event regulations, individual skiers logged into the Strava application and recorded their times while being tracked on the course. Skiers had four days to complete each course for the four races, with two each in January and February.

In the Jan. 12-15 race that featured two top-to-bottom laps — 3,240 vertical feet of elevation gain and 6.25 miles in total — the top men’s skiers in the 36-athlete race were Jason Killgore (59 minutes and 35 seconds), Brent Herring (1:04:13) and Mark Koob (1:08:00). In the nine-athlete women’s race, podium placers were Kate Chapman Zander (1:18:57), Katherine Siegerst (1:40:12) and Team Summit skier Delilah Staberg (1:41:46).

On Jan. 26-29, the course spanned two laps up and down the ski area, including 2,700 vertical feet of gain. Killgore again was the fastest skier in the 26-athlete men’s race (55:42), ahead of Ross Herr (1:00:23) and Koltin Hammer (1:02:34). Jill Seager won the women’s race at 1:04:24, besting Chapman Zander (1:13:52) and Team Summit skier Olivia Lyman (1:33:47).

In the two-lap, 4.1-mile, 2,200-foot vertical race featuring 21 skiers Feb. 9-12, Ram Mikulas won the 21-athlete men’s race at 51:53, with Jay Meservy finishing runner-up at 51:54 and Hammer in third at 52:18. In the seven-athlete women’s race, Rea Kolbl won in 57:44, ahead of Traci O’Brien (1:15:11) and Kelly Lyman (1:20:52).

And in the two-lap, 6.7-mile race with 3,400 feet of vertical on Feb. 23-26, Meservy won the 10-athlete men’s race in 1:24:31, followed by Ross Serven (1:25:22) and Liam McDonnell (1:33:05). Chapman Zander won the five-skier women’s race in 1:25:09, ahead of Tracy O’Brien (1:47:43) and Carolyn McShea (2:11:00).