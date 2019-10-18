Charity Texas Hold ‘em poker tournament is Oct. 25 in Breckenridge
The Residence Inn in Breckenridge is hosting a Chip in for Children charity Texas Hold ‘em poker tournament at 6 p.m. Oct. 25.
The evening will benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado, which serves as the Children’s Miracle Network hospital for the Rocky Mountain region.
The evening will include a silent auction and Italian buffet. The grand prize is a three-day, two-night stay at a Marriott Vacation Club.
Tickets are $35 at the door or $30 in advance at Marriott’s Mountain Valley Lodge.
