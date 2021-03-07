Cheek, Uglyar are top Summit High skiers at Beaver Creek giant slalom

Summit High School Alpine ski team racer Victoria Uglyar competes in giant slalom during a ski competition at Keystone Resort on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Michael Cheek and Victoria Uglyar raced to the best finishes for the Summit High School Alpine ski team at the Friday, March 5, meet in Beaver Creek.

Racing on a warm day on the long Bear Trap giant slalom course at Beaver Creek Resort, Cheek finished in fifth place, followed by Tiger teammates Gavin Masters (13th), Jackson Campbell (20th) and Wyatt Huston (21st).

Uglyar’s ninth-place finish led a shorthanded, young girls team on the day, ahead of Lucia Hoffman (18th), Bryton Ferrari (20th) and Sophia Henry (22nd).

Summit head coach Karl Barth described the races as a good tuneup for next week’s state championships at Loveland Ski Area, with giant slalom scheduled for Thursday and slalom Friday. Barth said several of the Tigers’ top skiers didn’t race in the morning event at Beaver Creek because of scholastic commitments, as all of the Tigers skiers are expected to race during school hours next week at Loveland.

Barth said the Tigers finishes came on a course where Vail Mountain School and Battle Mountain skiers had a home-snow advantage on the giant slalom course they routinely practice on. Despite that competitive disadvantage — and despite having an issue with her ski pass which didn’t allow for her to inspect the course — Uglyar raced to the top 10, overcoming a blind start on a course that featured a steep, final pitch.

Barth said Cheek was “duking it out with the same guys he’ll be duking out next week.

“I think he’s looking in good form going into next week,” Barth continued. “It’s going to be hyper competitive, both the boys and the girls, if you’re looking at the top 25, or so.”

Barth said to look out for Huston next week, as the former Loveland club skier will be skiing on a course he’s very familiar with. The state championship races will begin Thursday, March 11, and Friday, March 12, at 10 a.m.