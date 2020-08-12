Children’s Hospital releases guide for COVID-19 in schools

As the start of the school year quickly approaches, medical professionals are preparing for an influx of questions and concerns about children’s safety.

Colorado Children’s Hospital released a guide advising parents, school officials and public health leaders on what to do when a child gets the novel coronavirus.

The guide, which is based on recommendations from the hospital’s infectious disease experts, presents six likely scenarios and explains how people should respond to them.

For example, when a student, teacher or family member starts to have symptoms of the virus, they should stay home and contact the school, according to the guide. The guide then advises the sick person to get tested, isolate, arrange virtual learning with the school and not return until they have clearance from a doctor.

The other scenarios in the guide explain how to respond when a student doesn’t feel sick until they’re at school, when a person is exposed to the virus, when a person tests positive for the virus but doesn’t have symptoms and more.

