 Children’s Museum annual dog wash fundraiser is Wednesday | SummitDaily.com

Children’s Museum annual dog wash fundraiser is Wednesday

News | July 12, 2019

Staff report

Morgan Potts, 10, of Austin, Texas, hugs Buttercup following his black lab’s bath by the Mountain Top Children’s Museum camp students during a fundraiser in July 2017.
Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — The Mountain Top Children’s Museum hosts its annual dog wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Main Street Station in Breckenridge. Children from the museum’s summer camp will be washing pets. A suggested donation of $15 goes toward the museum’s day camps. For more information, call 970-333-7353.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Local
See more