Children’s Museum annual dog wash fundraiser is Wednesday

Morgan Potts, 10, of Austin, Texas, hugs Buttercup following his black lab’s bath by the Mountain Top Children’s Museum camp students during a fundraiser in July 2017.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — The Mountain Top Children’s Museum hosts its annual dog wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Main Street Station in Breckenridge. Children from the museum’s summer camp will be washing pets. A suggested donation of $15 goes toward the museum’s day camps. For more information, call 970-333-7353.