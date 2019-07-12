Children’s Museum annual dog wash fundraiser is Wednesday
BRECKENRIDGE — The Mountain Top Children’s Museum hosts its annual dog wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Main Street Station in Breckenridge. Children from the museum’s summer camp will be washing pets. A suggested donation of $15 goes toward the museum’s day camps. For more information, call 970-333-7353.
