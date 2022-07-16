Chipping program to visit areas across Summit County next week

The free Summit County chipping program will visit Sage Creek Canyon, South Forty, Hamilton Creek, Angler Mountain Ranch, the Ponds at Blue River and Blue River Run next week.

If a property owner lives in one of those neighborhoods, Summit Fire & EMS encourages them to stack their slash and branches neatly at the curb and crews will chip it and haul it away for free.

Doing so can reduce wildfire risk by removing low branches and woody debris that will carry fire to a home or building. Visit the county’s website at SummitCountyCo.gov/885/Chipping-Program for details.