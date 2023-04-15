Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project sends kids to ski at Loveland Ski Area 

Students from the Center for Talent Development at Greenlee learn to ski at Loveland Ski Area on Thursday, April 13. 36 fifth graders attended the event which was sponsored by the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project.

Dustin Schaefer/Loveland Ski Area

36 fifth graders from the Center for Talent Development at Greenlee in Denver got the opportunity to hit the slopes at Loveland Ski Area on Thursday, April 13.

Some of the students had never experienced the mountains and most of them had never skied. The kids enjoyed the beautiful spring conditions at the ski area and even got to explore Loveland Valley after it is closed to the public for the season.

This trip was sponsored by the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project. Loveland Ski Area and the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project have teamed up since 2018 and have gotten over 650 elementary students on the snow skiing. The Center for Talent Development at Greenlee is the fifth school the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative has brought to Loveland Ski Area this season.