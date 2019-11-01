Canter, Corning, Gerard, Mack set to compete in Modena, Italy, World Cup big air Saturday

2018 Paralympian Jimmy Sides, from left, and Olympic snowboarders Chris Corning, Red Gerard and Kyle Mack wave to the crowd assembled along the street during a spring 2018 parade to honor the four locals.

Summit Daily file

FRISCO — The 2019-20 FIS snowboard big air season will continue Saturday with the second World Cup big air competition of the season in Modena, Italy.

Summit County residents and four of the United States’ best big air and slopestyle snowboarders – Jake Canter, Chris Corning, Red Gerard and Kyle Mack – are scheduled to compete.

For Corning, he’ll try to make it two World Cup big air victories to start the 2019-20 season after he landed his trademark quad-cork 1800 at the season-opening World Cup big air competition in Cardrona, New Zealand, in August. It’s only the second time an American has landed a quad-cork 1800 — four inversions and five 360-degree rotations — in competition. The Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Gerard took second place at the competition.

At last year’s inaugural Modena SkiPass big air event, Corning finished as runner-up to Japanese teen phenom Takeru Otsuka. Corning did so on the strength of a flat-spin frontside 1440, with a melon grab and a backside triple cork 1440 with a melon grab. On his third and final attempt, Corning failed to land the quad-cork 1800 on the big air jump that was a structure of steel and snow 46 meters tall and 130 meters long — the biggest big air jump ever built in Italy.

Corning rode his success at last year’s Modena SkiPass event to a successful defense of his FIS overall snowboard World Cup season championship.

For Mack, it’ll be the West Bloomfield, Michigan, and part-time Silvethorne resident’s first FIS World Cup big air competition in nearly 14 months. At his last FIS World Cup big air competition in September 2018 in Cardrona, the Pyeongchang big air silver medalist finished in fourth place.

Other U.S. snowboarders scheduled to compete include Lyon Farrell and Sean FitzSimons. The contest takes on more significance for the 2019-20 season after the cancellation of the Dusseldorf, Germany, World Cup big air. With the cancellation, only three stops remain on the snowboard tour.

Saturday’s big air competition will feature an evening final under the lights in Modena, with the 6:30 p.m. start translating to 11:30 a.m. mountain time Saturday. To watch the competition at that time, go to the Olympic Channel on your television or streaming device. For those with a NBC Sports Gold Pass, you can watch at nbcsports.com/gold/snow.