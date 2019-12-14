Chris Corning podiums at Beijing World Cup big air

Chris Corning of Silverthorne executes a trick off the big air jump at Saturday's FIS World Cup big air competition at the Air & Style Beijing event at the site of the 2022 Olympic big air venue in China.

Courtesy FIS Snowboarding

Though he didn’t win on Saturday, Chris Corning earned the highest score for a single big air trick en route to a third-place finish at Saturday’s FIS World Cup big air competition in Beijing, China.

At the Air & Style Beijing event at the site of the 2022 Olympic big air venue in China, Corning landed his quad cork 1800 for the first time at an in-city venue, in this case Shougang Park in Beijing.

Corning earned a 97.75 for landing the quad cork trick on his second of three runs. The quad cork 1800 is one of the biggest in all of snowboarding, it requires four inversions on the boarder’s vertical axis complete with five, full 360-degree rotations.

The 20-year-old also earned a score of 83.50 on his third and final run. The 83.50 was for his frontside trick — a flat-spin 1440 — which combined with the 97.75 for the quad cork, his backside trick. Saturday’s competition required each snowboarder to execute one trick rotating to their snowboard’s front side and one rotating to their snowboard’s back side.

With the third-place finish behind Canadian star Max Parrot (92.75, 93.25, 186.00) and Swedish star Sven Thorgren (93.25, 91.75, 185.00) Corning (181.25) retained the yellow leader bib which signifies this season’s points leader in the International Ski & Snowboard Federation’s overall park & pipe World Cup season standings.

“I had a great time here in Beijing,” Corning told reporters in China. “It’s great to see everyone ride really well and I am stoked to be apart of this crazy contest. Thanks to China for building a great jump and hosting an awesome event.”

U.S Freeski and Snowboard Halfpipe, Slopestyle and Big Air Head Coach Mike Jankowski had nothing but praise for Corning and fellow U.S. snowboarder Sean Fitzsimons. Fitzsimons had the second-highest finish for an American in Beijing, landing two runs to finish in seventh overall with a score of 140.75. He landed both a backside and frontside triple cork.

“This event will go down as one of the most heated big air competitions ever,” Jankowski said to reporters in China. “The men’s competition was incredibly fierce and I’m very happy with how Sean and Chris performed.”

Corning will take 2,200 FIS World Cup points into next week’s final World Cup snowboard big air competition of the season, the Visa Big Air presented by Land Rover at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia. After earning 600 FIS points with his third-place finish in Beijing Saturday, Corning’s 2,200 FIS World Cup points for the season put him up 700 points on rising Canadian teen star Nicolas LaFramboise in the overall park & pipe Crystal Globe race.

The same points differential applies to the two competitors in the big air season standings. The big air Crystal Globe will effectively be there for the taking in Atlanta next week. Corning is the two-time reigning overall park & pipe Crystal Globe winner.

Laframboise is confirmed to compete in Atlanta Friday. Other top American snowboarders scheduled to compete include teen star Jake Canter of Silverthorne, Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard of Summit County, Michigan native, Silverthorne resident and 2018 Olympic big air silver medalist Kyle Mack, Judd Henkes of California and Luke Winkelmann.

The Visa Big Air World Cup event at SunTrust Park will be a first-of-its-kind event, as a 15-story-tall scaffolding jump will be constructed on the Atlanta Braves baseball field. It is scheduled to take place from 5-6:30 p.m. MST on Friday. The event will be broadcast live on the NBCSN television channel.