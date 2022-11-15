Christmas tree cutting permits available Nov. 16 for White River National Forest

Christmas tree permits will be sold starting Nov. 16.

White River National Forest/Courtesy photo

Christmas tree cutting permits for the White River National Forest will be available beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16. Permits can be purchased at district offices, local vendors and online at Recreation.gov .

Permits are $10 per tree if they are purchased in person at a district office or vendor. There is an additional $2.50 processing fee for permits purchased online.

Fourth grade students are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors program. Visit the Every Kid Outdoors website at EveryKidOutdoors.gov to register and print a paper voucher that can be redeemed in person or online.

All trees must be for personal use and there is a limit of five permits per person.

Visit FS.USDA.gov/WhiteRiver for details to help you plan your trip, including:

District office and vendor locations

Regulations for Christmas tree cutting

Links to online sales

Maps of cutting areas and Motor Vehicle Use Maps of available roads

Please consider conditions and travel restrictions when choosing your cutting site as all permit sales are final. Snow accumulation may mean that roads are inaccessible, and many roads will close to wheeled vehicles starting Wednesday, Nov. 23, as districts transition to winter travel.