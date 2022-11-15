Christmas tree cutting permits available Nov. 16 for White River National Forest
Christmas tree cutting permits for the White River National Forest will be available beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16. Permits can be purchased at district offices, local vendors and online at Recreation.gov.
Permits are $10 per tree if they are purchased in person at a district office or vendor. There is an additional $2.50 processing fee for permits purchased online.
Fourth grade students are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors program. Visit the Every Kid Outdoors website at EveryKidOutdoors.gov to register and print a paper voucher that can be redeemed in person or online.
All trees must be for personal use and there is a limit of five permits per person.
Visit FS.USDA.gov/WhiteRiver for details to help you plan your trip, including:
- District office and vendor locations
- Regulations for Christmas tree cutting
- Links to online sales
- Maps of cutting areas and Motor Vehicle Use Maps of available roads
Please consider conditions and travel restrictions when choosing your cutting site as all permit sales are final. Snow accumulation may mean that roads are inaccessible, and many roads will close to wheeled vehicles starting Wednesday, Nov. 23, as districts transition to winter travel.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.