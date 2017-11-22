Christmas tree-cutting permits now available at U.S. Forest Service offices, other vendors

The Dillon Ranger District office is located 680 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne and is open weekdays from8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ; 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. All U.S. Forest Service offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Call (970) 468-5400 for more information.

Christmas tree permits are now available for purchase at most White River National Forest office locations, including the Dillon Ranger District office in Silverthorne. The cost per permit is $10, payable with cash, check or credit card.

Permits will be sold through Friday, Dec. 22, and there is a maximum of five tree permits per person. The White River National Forest also is partnering with community vendors to make Christmas tree permits available at additional locations starting Friday, Nov. 24. A full list of vendors is available online at http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.

“We are proud of our long-standing tradition of providing Christmas trees to our local communities, and we want permits to be available for purchase to everyone,” said Kate Jerman, spokesperson for the White River National Forest, in a news release. “Realizing that we have limited hours at our office locations, we have partnered with local vendors so obtaining a permit is more convenient for families who do not live nearby an office location or who can’t visit us during business hours.”

Mail-order permits will be available again this year by check or money order. Individuals can download and print an online form, fill out the form and mail it with payment to the Supervisor’s Office in Glenwood Springs. Christmas tree permits will be mailed within two to three business days. The mail-order Christmas tree permit form is located at http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver under the “Passes and Permits” menu or by clicking the Christmas tree permit spotlight on the forest’s homepage.

FREE TREES FOR FOURTH-GRADERS

The White River National Forest will continue the Fourth Grade Free Christmas Tree Program this holiday season in conjunction with the national Every Kid in a Park Initiative.

Interested fourth-grade students can receive a free tree permit by printing a valid pass or paper voucher from the Every Kid in a Park website at everykidin apark.gov and bringing it to a District Office or the Supervisor’s Office. Mail-order form is not an option for this program, and the program is not available at vendor locations. Only one free-tree permit is allowed per fourth-grader.

RULES FOR HARVESTING

Christmas tree cutting is allowed in most areas of the White River National Forest with the following exceptions: Wilderness areas, Scenic Byways, Glenwood Canyon, the Maroon Bells Scenic Area, commercial timber sales areas, recreation and ski areas, campgrounds, trailheads, developed sites and administrative areas. Trees may not be cut within 100 feet of any road or trail. Maps showing where Christmas tree cutting is allowed are available at all offices where permits are sold and will be provided with permits, along with a regulations list.

Trees must be less than 15 feet tall from the stump, may not be greater than 6 inches in diameter at the base of the tree, and the stump height should be no greater than 6 inches high. Trees are for personal use only and cannot be resold. Tags must be attached to trees at the cutting locations and must be left on the trees until they arrive at their final destination.

The Forest Travel Management Plan closes many forest roads prior to or on Nov. 23. As a reminder, winter Motor Vehicle Use Maps have been produced for the entire forest and show forest roads, trails and areas that have been designated for closures and over-snow motor vehicle use. Motorized users are responsible for obtaining a map to determine where they can drive, ride and recreate. These maps are free and are available at Ranger Stations or on the forest website.