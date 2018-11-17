Christmas tree permits now available for White River National Forest

The holiday season is right around the corner, and Christmas tree permits are now available for purchase at White River National Forest offices and community vendors around the Western Slope.

Permits cost $10 and can be purchased with cash, check or credit card. Permits will be restricted to five per person and will be sold through Dec. 24. "Harvesting a National Forest Christmas tree for the holiday season is part of a long-standing tradition on the White River National Forest," said Kate Jerman, Forest Service spokesperson. "We encourage fourth-graders to take advantage of the free holiday tree program. Additionally, we are pleased to continue our partnership with community vendors to make obtaining a Christmas tree permit more convenient by providing additional purchase locations."

This year fourth-graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid in a Park initiative. They just need to present a valid pass or voucher — which can be printed from EveryKidInAPark.gov — in person at an office location.

In addition to district and forest supervisor's offices, permits will be available at a number of community vendors, including Sanders True Value Hardware in Silverthorne (cash only). For more locations scattered throughout the Western Slope, including in Vail and Eagle, visit the White River National Forest website.

Mail order permits will also be available again this year by check or money order. Interested individuals can fill out a form found on the Forest Service website, and mail it in with payment to the forest supervisor's office in Glenwood Springs.