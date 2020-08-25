Christy Sports moves Powder Daze online due to COVID-19
Christy Sports is operating its Powder Daze event online this summer due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The event, which has taken place annually since 2009, began Friday, Aug. 21, and will run through Sept. 7.
In a news release, Christy Sports Chief Executive Matt Gold said the company has “re-imagined” its sales format digitally. This year’s Powder Daze, which offers discounts on ski and snowboard gear from the previous season, will feature a larger inventory of products than normal after the early end of the 2019-20 ski season due to COVID-19.
For more information, visit ChristySports.com/powderdaze.
