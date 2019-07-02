Cinco de Mayo Celebration raises nearly $30,000 for Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center
BRECKENRIDGE — The annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant raised an all-time high of $28,697.39, according to a news release. The proceeds benefit the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center and its Willie Whalen Memorial Fund, which promotes adaptive recreation and education for people with disabilities.
Whalen was a volunteer and adaptive snowboard instructor for the center for nine years before his death in 2005.
The fundraiser has raised more than $500,000 in its 36-year history.
