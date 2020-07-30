Cirque Series trail run canceled at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

A mountain runner powers through some of the final steps up to the top of Little Lenawee Peak in the high-Alpine of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area during the August 2018 Cirque Series mountain running event.

Photo from Rachel Zimmerman

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — One of the largest annual events at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will not take place this summer due to the pandemic.

The Discrete Cirque Series mountain running race originally scheduled for Aug. 29 has been canceled. The A-Basin race is one of five events in the series. The only series event still scheduled to take place is Aug. 22 at Snowbird in Utah.

Next summer’s A-Basin race is scheduled for Aug. 14, 2021.

In an announcement, Cirque Series officials said organizers intended to host more races this season and worked with county and state officials before determining it was not possible to host the race at A-Basin and four other locations because of the virus.

All racers registered for the A-Basin event are automatically registered to compete in 2021. Any racers with question can email julianblakecarr@gmail.com.

This summer would have been the fourth annual Cirque Series run at Arapahoe Basin, where as many as 500 racers scale nearly 1,900 vertical feet over a 6.8-mile course.