Cirque Series trail run returns to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Runners depart from the start line in Mountain Goat Plaza during Saturday's Cirque series trail running race at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area/Courtesy photo

Five hundred runners raced in Saturday’s Cirque Series trail run at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area after the event missed 2020 during the pandemic.

Runners ascended from the start line at the Mountain Goat Plaza base area, switchbacking up A-Basin’s frontside terrain all the way to the summit of Little Lenawee Peak above 12,752 feet.

Joseph Gray, 37, of Colorado Springs won the race with a time of 55 minutes and 10.55 seconds on the 7.2-mile, 1,910-foot vertical gain course. He was joined on the men’s pro podium by runner-up Eli Hemming, 26, of Louisville (55:30.89); and third-place finisher Chad Hall, 33, of San Diego (56:08.16).

Hall ran to the podium performance at the Cirque Series the day before he won the marathon race (3:37:21.7) at Sunday’s Breck Crest trail running race in Breckenridge.

“Eight-minute miles doesn’t seem that fast on paper, but doing the event — man — that’s charging,” Hall said. “… The pace uphill was really fast when the lead pack was separating, and the pace on the downhill was outrageous. You have to let it go in the singletrack, and you have to be making good decisions on your line choice. You have to stay checked in the whole time, mentally.”

The women’s podium featured winner Janelle Lincks, 17, of Thornton (1:02:24.82); runner-up Morgan Arritola, 35, of Carbondale (1:05:54.29); and Allie Mac, 30, of Colorado Springs (1:10:16:11).

The top local Summit County finishers were Tyler Johnson, 34, of Dillon, who crossed the finish line in a 14th-place time of 1:06:34.48 in the men’s pro division; and Emily Marotta, 32, of Dillon who raced to a runner-up time of 1:19:07:40 in the sport female division.