Citing staffing concerns, a Breckenridge thrift store will close by end of summer

In this 2020 file photo, staff with the Family & Intercultural Resource Center prepare to hand out supplies at a drive-through food bank in Breckenridge. The nonprofit is planning to wind down its Breckenridge thrift store by the end of summer 2023 in order to conserve staff for other programs.

Family & Intercultural Resource Center/Courtesy photo

Amid diminished staffing and heightened demand for other programs, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center is planning to cease operations at its Breckenridge thrift store by the end of the summer.

The store, located at 1745 Airport Road, will continue to sell heavily discounted clothing and household items during its regular hours through June. Those hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

In July, the store will shift to operating only on Saturdays and will stop accepting donations in a bid to clear its inventory by August. After that point, the store will close, though the resource center will still use the building for food services.

Executive Director Brianne Snow said the decision was made in order to preserve enough staffing and resources for other high-demand programs, such as the nonprofit’s food bank, mental health services and financial aid.

“It’s a great community service, but we just have to pick and choose what we can do with community resources,” Snow said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the store had been generating about $100,000 annually in revenue for resource center programs, Snow said. But since then, it’s failed to make a profit.

Snow said the nonprofit continued to staff the store to provide a service for the community, but its staffing has since shrunk from as many as 15 people to just four. Concurrently, demand at the resource center’s food bank has skyrocketed.

As of May, the food market has seen between 200 and 300 people for each day of the week it’s been open. Snow said the center has spent about $6,000 each week on food this year. In May, that figure was around $11,000.

The high cost of living and lack of affordable housing are among the factors that pushed roughly one-third of the county’s population to seek resource center services last year, Snow said. Other issues, including inflation and a reduction in food assistance benefits earlier this year, have only exacerbated those challenges.

“We break records every week for how many people utilize the food market,” Snow said.

Snow also said those same drivers of community demand are also contributing to the lack of nonprofit staff and volunteers, an issue she said is not unique to the resource center.

“Quite frankly, it speaks to the challenges we have on housing,” said Breckenridge Council member Todd Rankin. “For nonprofits, it’s an even bigger challenge because they’re on tight budgets that can’t pay as much as other businesses.”

But Snow is hopeful the thrift store will return once the nonprofit opens a new facility that broke ground in Breckenridge earlier this month. Dubbed the Sol Center, the planned 18,000-square-foot building is set to be the new home for both the resource center and Building Hope, a mental health nonprofit.

Snow said the resource center plans to reopen its thrift store, food pantry and other services under one roof once the building is completed.

Projected costs for the facility recently increased by 20%, pushing the nonprofits to raise their fundraising goal to finish construction. Snow said she’s still optimistic the project can remain on track for a fall 2025 opening, calling it “very probable and possible.”