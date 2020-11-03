Citizen requirement for voters set to pass

Voters cast their ballots on election night at the Silverthorne Pavilion in Silverthorne on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Amendment 76, which states only U.S. citizens over 18 may vote, is up by about 24% of votes in Colorado.

At 11 p.m., 62.4% of votes tallied were in favor of the amendment, compared to 37.6% against. About 83% of votes in the race had been tallied.

Federal and state law already dictate that only citizens may vote in federal and state elections, but the amendment would ensure that cities can’t allow noncitizens to vote in local contests.

In addition, it could roll back efforts to expand voting to those younger than 18. Since 2019, 17-year-olds who will turn 18 by the time a general election is held in November have been allowed to vote in party primaries ahead of that general election in Colorado. A bill in the most recent legislative session also would have allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in school board races, but it never got to the floor.

It’s not clear if the amendment would override local control in cities with home rule.

