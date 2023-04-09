Clark Schiring wins Best Artist for Best of Summit 2022

Clark Schiring, photographer and owner of Wilderness Exclusives gallery in Frisco, poses for a portrait at his gallery May 20, 2020. Wilderness Exclusives features high-end landscape and nature photography.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

It has been a little over two years since photographer Clark Schiring set up shop on Main Street in Frisco, and the community has embraced and supported his vision by naming him Best Artist in Summit County and a finalist for Best Professional Photographer. Prior to becoming a photographer roughly 12 years ago, the Nebraska native worked in the construction industry.

Schiring has enjoyed the medium of photography since he was young. However, the hobby initially frustrated him when he couldn’t get his vision to match what the lens captured. He started with a beginner’s guide to photography from a Barnes & Noble bookstore to teach himself how to take better photos.

He wanted his hobby to become a career, so he studied under Jeffrey Rupp at the Denver School of Photography and took workshops from National Geographic’s Ira Block. Schiring enjoys taking dramatic, stimulating images that highlight the world, though he has a particular affinity for Summit County. To him, the photos aren’t fully finished until they’re mounted and framed on a wall.

Schiring previously split his time between Denver and Frisco, but he and his wife have lived in Frisco full-time since 2021.

“Seeing how much this community supports its local businesses is a really encouraging breath of fresh air,” Schiring said. “It is definitely different from living in a big city such as Denver. … It is very warm and welcoming.”

His gallery has expanded beyond showcasing his own work and now includes other artists. He also hosts workshops designed to help beginners on their journey or assist seasoned photographers in finding new vantage points.

“It’s tailored to whatever the guest wants to do,” Schiring said.

People can see Schiring’s work in person at his gallery, Wilderness Exclusives at 720 E. Main St., Suite 102A in Frisco. He enjoys spending time with customers and chatting, as well as helping them select a memento that represents their home or vacation.

Wilderness Exclusives is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. His work can also be viewed at WildernessExclusives.com.

This story previously published in the Best of Summit guide. See complete results at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.