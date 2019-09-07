Class to help older adults prevent fall injuries

As part of National Fall Prevention Month in September, St. Anthony Summit Medical Center is offering a seven-week Stepping On class, which will help participants reduce their risk of falls, according to a news release.

The class is part of an effort by the hospital to reduce the number of fall-related injuries in Summit County, where long winters can create dangerous walking conditions for adults 65 and older.

The class will cover the role vision plays in keeping balance, how medications can contribute to falls, ways to stay safe when out in the community and how to check your home for safety hazards, according to the release.

The free class is from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 18 to Oct. 30. Call 970-668-6980 to register.