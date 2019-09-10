Class to teach internet basics

Learn basic and intermediate internet browsing skills from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco. The class will cover the differences between browsers and search engines, tabbed browsing and bookmarks. The course also will cover Microsoft’s latest browser Edge as well as internet browsing safety. The seminar costs $5, and a light breakfast will be included.

Call 970-668-2940 to register.