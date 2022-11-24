Clear Creek County deputies involved in fatal shooting are indicted, fired after grand jury investigation

This image provided by Sally Glass shows her son Christian Glass, right, sitting with his father, Simon Glass, in Colorado on March 11, 2021. Family members are asking for accountability in the death of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old Colorado man who was shot by police earlier this year after calling 911 for roadside assistance. Christian Glass's parents believed officers escalated a situation that could have been handled differently, and hope the district attorney will bring criminal charges.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY — Two Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who appeared to be having a mental health episode in his car have been fired, the sheriff’s office announced late Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The terminations of officers Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould came the same day they were indicted by a grand jury in what the sheriff’s office called a “painful but necessary process.”

Buen was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment. Gould was indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment. Bond was set at $50,000 for Buen and $2,500 for Gould. The indictments are sealed.

Christian Glass was shot to death inside his car June 11 after he became stranded in the small mountain town of Silver Plume and called for roadside assistance. Officers broke out his window, shot him six times with bean bag rounds, used a Taser multiple times and then shot him five times, according to his family’s attorney.

Glass’ death raised questions about how law enforcement responds to 911 calls involving someone who is having a mental health crisis. The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said Glass became “argumentative and uncooperative” and tried to stab an officer. Video from the encounter, though, shows that Glass, who made a heart with his hands toward the officers and said he was terrified, never got out of his car.

