Clear Creek County opens Guanella Pass for summer season

A young mountain goat stands next to its mother on Mount Evans. Guanella Pass, which acts as a gateway to mounts Evans, Bierstadt and Argentine Pass, is now open for the summer as of May 27 at 9 a.m.



Guanella Pass is officially open for the summer season as of 9 a.m. Friday, May 27, thanks to a coordinated effort between Clear Creek County Road and Bridge, Park County Road and Bridge and the U.S. Forest Service.

Guanella Pass closes seasonally during the winter but reopens every year during the summer months to offer 22-miles of picturesque views and climbs above the treeline. While on the road, visitors can see multiple mountain peaks including Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans and Argentine Pass.

Multiple day trips can be enjoyed by auto-tourists crossing the pass including trail hikes at Silver Dale, hiking, biking and more off of Leavenworth Creek Road, including fishing and picnicking at Clear Lake.

For up to date traffic and other information, call the Guanella Pass Road Information Line at 303-679-2422 Extension 2. For information on camping, trails, travel tips and other activities in the area, visit Recreation.gov or Colorado.com.