Climate Collaborative to host Solarize Summit information session at HighSide Brewing

A solar panel array at the Silverthorne's North Pond Park, May 2017.

Eli Pace / epace@summitdaily.com

The Summit Climate Action Collaborative will be hosting an informational session for the group’s Solarize Summit initiative Wednesday at HighSide Brewing in Frisco.

The event will run from 5:30–7 p.m. and is for individuals interested in installing solar panels on their properties. The collaborative is offering residents and businesses that sign up to install solar panels the opportunity to take part in exclusive bulk discounts, wherein the more residents sign up before Aug. 31, the more everyone saves.

The Frisco Town Council also approved a resolution that would give a $1,500 rebate per household, up to 25 households, to be paid in 2020 for residents who sign up for the Solarize Summit program.

Solarize Summit requires interested parties to sign up for a free, no obligation remote site assessment at their property as well as an installer site visit to decide if solar is right for them. After that, residents can enter into a contract with the installer and install the solar system. Active Energies Solar, the selected installer for Solarize Summit, is offering money back to program participants according to how much solar is installed in the county, meaning costs will lower as more people sign up.

In addition to the informational session in Frisco, there will be other another session on June 20 at Angry James Brewing in Silverthorne.

For more information and to sign up, visit HighCountryConservation.org.