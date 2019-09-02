Climber airlifted from Rocky Mountain National Park after fall

A Boulder man was airlifted from Rocky Mountain National Park after sustaining serious injuries in a fall while climbing Hallett Peak on Friday.

From Sky-Hi News

Park rangers responded in the early morning on Aug. 30 to a 63-year-old man who had taken a 15 to 20 foot roped fall from the Englishman’s Route. The man was approximately four pitches up when he fell and sustained serious injuries.

His climbing partner and two bystanders lowered him to the ground where he received advanced medical care from park staff. Due to his injuries and the location of the fall, the Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team requested assistance.

At around 1 p.m., a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base extricated him via a hoist operation, using a winch operated cable. The Alpine Rescue Team assisted.

The man was flown to the Upper Beaver Meadows where he was transferred to a Flight For Life and taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.