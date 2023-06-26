Club Q shooter pleads guilty, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole

Mourners gather during a vigil at All Souls Unitarian Church on Nov. 20, following a shooting where at least five were killed and 25 injured at a gay night club in Colorado Springs.

Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun via Report for America

The 23-year-old accused of killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others in November at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs will spend the rest of their life in prison after pleading guilty Monday in the attack, including to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Anderson Lee Aldrich also pleaded “no contest” to hate crime charges.

Aldrich, handcuffed and wearing shackles, admitted to 53 total counts in the Club Q shooting in an El Paso County courtroom filled with victims of the shooting.

As part of the plea deal, Aldrich agreed to be sentenced to five consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole, which is mandatory for those who plead guilty to or are convicted of first-degree murder in Colorado. Aldrich also agreed to serve 46 consecutive 48-year sentences for the attempted first-degree murder counts.

“Guilty,” Aldrich calmly and repeatedly said at a courtroom lectern as they formally agreed to the plea deal. “I intentionally and after deliberation caused the death of each victim listed in those counts.”

Read more from Elliott Wenzler and Jesse Paul at ColoradoSun.com .

