CMC board selects officers at December board meeting
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — At the December meeting of the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees in Glenwood springs, five recently elected trustees took their oaths of office. The board also elected the following officers: Patty Theobald (Summit County) as president, Charles Cunniffe (Pitkin County) as secretary and Chris Romer (Eagle County) as treasurer and chair of the audit committee. Peg Portscheller (Garfield County) was named chair of the government relations committee.
