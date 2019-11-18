CMC nursing students volunteer at health clinics across the state

BRECKENRIDGE — Nursing students at Colorado Mountain College campuses across the state are volunteering at health care clinics and other community health events.

Last summer, faculty and 20 students from CMC, including the Breckenridge campus, volunteered with Remote Area Medical, a national nonprofit provider of free medical clinics. The volunteers worked to provide free medical, dental and vision care to people living in and around Paonia. The clinics are often in rural areas where access to health care can be difficult to obtain.

CMC professor of nursing Margaret Gilmon said the two-day clinic served more than 300 patients, who received an estimated value of more than $131,000 in medical care.

CMC nursing students also volunteered at the Colorado Mission of Mercy Western Slope dental clinic, offering free oral care to more than 1,000 patients in Glenwood Springs.

In Summit County, students from CMC participated in the recent 9Health Fair for the local Hispanic community.