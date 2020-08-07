CMC opens fall registration, classes start Aug. 24

Registration for fall classes at Colorado Mountain College is underway, acccording to a news release.

Classes begin on Aug. 24, with some classes starting throughout the semester. Registration instructions along with a complete course list are available on the college’s website.

The college has adapted to the novel coronavirus by providing courses in a “flex” model. The model allows students to be online for the majority of the semester, with options to meet in small groups or meet in person if public health restrictions lessen. The college’s complete “trail map” for reopening can be found on its website.