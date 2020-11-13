CMC partners with National Ski Areas Association to provide free lift mechanic courses
Colorado Mountain College is partnering with the National Ski Areas Association to provide free courses for lift mechanics, according to a news release.
Ten courses will be available to lift mechanics at NSAA-member ski areas. The courses are available online and are intended to be a complement to face-to-face education delivered by experts at industry conferences, according to the release.
The classes offer basic and essential education about lift maintenance. Lift mechanics can register for the classes by visiting NSAA.org.
