CMC sustainability club to host event to benefit wildlife in Australia

The Summit Sustainability club and the CMC Green Team are hosting a silent auction at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the Colorado Mountain College auditorium, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge.

The event includes live music and an open mic. The event is free, but attendees are asked to donate what they can afford.

All proceeds benefit the New South Wales Wildlife Information Rescue and Information Service, the largest wildlife rescue organization and nonprofit in Australia.