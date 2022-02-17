CMC to end mask requirement Feb. 28
Colorado Mountain College students, faculty and staff will no longer have to wear masks on campus starting Feb. 28, according to a news release.
College leadership decided to end the requirement after looking at immunity rates among faculty and staff, declining COVID-19 transmission and positivity rates, improving capacities at health care centers and public health plans within the communities the college system serves.
CMC has two campuses in Summit County, one in Breckenridge and another in Dillon. The college plans to release more detailed information about COVID-19 protocols by Feb. 21.
