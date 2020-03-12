CMC to extend spring break, then hold classes remotely

Colorado Mountain College campus pictured in April 2019 in Breckenridge.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

Spring break will be extended through March 20 for students at all Colorado Mountain College campuses, including those in Breckenridge and Dillon, according to a news release. Following spring break, all classes will move online through April 12.

In early April, college officials will determine whether classes can resume or remote learning will continue through the remainder of the semester.

Find more information at ColoradoMtn.edu/covid19.