CMC to offer free summer tuition for many students

Colorado Mountain College campus pictured in April 2019 in Breckenridge.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Colorado Mountain College plans to use its $1.6 million in federal public health emergency stimulus dollars to give most students and unemployed workers a break this summer.

The CMC Board of Trustees, meeting via teleconference Monday, voted 7-0 to waive tuition and fees for three categories of students during the summer 2020 term:

In-district students taking credit, English as a Second Language and GED courses

In-state students who took credit courses in spring 2020

Displaced workers who live in the CMC district

Summer courses will be offered online, continuing with the current arrangement to close out the spring semester.

In addition to the expected stimulus money, Matt Gianneschi, chief operating officer for the college district, said the college can use savings brought on by the public health emergency to support the summer tuition waivers. That savings related to hiring freezes, canceled commencement ceremonies and reductions in energy usage.

The college district itself also expects to take a financial hit as a result of the economic downturn, but likely not until the 2021-22 academic/fiscal year. The college is in a good position to plan for that likelihood ahead of time, Gianneschi said.

This story is from PostIndependent.com.