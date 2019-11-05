CMC warns residents about door-to-door fundraising reports

Community members have reported being approached by door-to-door sales representatives who implied they were fundraising for Colorado Mountain College’s study abroad program, so the college is reminding residents that the school does not fundraise in that way.

“Just so that there are no misunderstandings going forward, we want the community to know that this is not being done on behalf of Colorado Mountain College,” CMC Vice President Dave Askeland said in a news release.

Anyone who would like to support students in the study abroad program can donate through the CMC Foundation at cmcfoundation.org or by calling 970-947-8378.