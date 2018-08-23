Coal’s dominance as a power source fading in Colorado

The Trump administration will repeal the Clean Power Plan, saying Tuesday it wants to give states more of a say on their coal power plants. But the Clean Air-Clean Jobs Act of 2010 already set Colorado on the path that reduced its reliance on coal.

Xcel Energy Colorado shut down or converted to natural gas the remaining coal units at three of its generating stations in the metro area between 2011 and 2017 to comply with the act or prior commitments. Those included Cherokee in Adams County, Araphaoe in Denver and Valmont in Boulder County.

It also upgraded the emission controls at its Hayden station in Routt County and Pawnee Station in Morgan County as part of the act, which cost about $1 billion to implement, Xcel Energy spokesman Mark Stutz said.

Next week, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, in its review of the Colorado Energy Plan, will decide whether Xcel can close two older units at the Comanche Generation Station in Pueblo in 2022 and 2025, while leaving a third newer and larger unit in operation.

