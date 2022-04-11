Cold front nears Summit County, bringing up to a foot of snow, wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, meteorologists say

The mountains of Summit County may see up to a foot of snow and wind speeds as high as 60 miles per hour between now and Wednesday evening, meteorologists say. .

The National Weather Service says the snow, which is forecasted to range from 6-12 inches, is expected to begin around 9 p.m. Monday and end around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Between 3-7 inches of snow are expected to fall before Tuesday evening with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The highest snow totals are for areas above 9,000 feet in elevation.

The weather forecast has Summit County under a winter weather advisory and hazardous weather outlook, according to National Weather Service reports.

All of the “moderate to heavy” snowfall and wind could create “near-whiteout” and “very difficult travel” conditions Tuesday morning and during the heaviest snow bands. The snowfall totals in the mountains near Summit County range from 8-16 inches for the Park Range, 6-12 inches across the Front Range and 3-7 inches across the Middle Park Range.

Anyone planning to travel east may experience blowing wind, dust and poor visibility due to the wind and low humidity expected with the storm.

The system making its way through Colorado is fueled by a cold front moving across the country, National Weather Service reports state.