Cold, rainy nights leave first dusting of snow on Summit County ski area peaks
Loveland Ski Area received its first snow dusting of the season Monday night. Ski area officials anticipate crews are 31 days away from firing up the snow guns. Loveland spokesperson Dustin Schaefer wrote in an email that the ski area hopes to open sometime in mid- to late October.
While Keystone Resort is out of the usual race to open this year after announcing a set opening date of Nov. 6, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area hasn’t announced an opening date, so it likely will be between A-Basin and Loveland to see who can open first.
Breckenridge Ski Resort also shared a photo on Twitter showing a dusting of snow on its higher peaks. Breckenridge is scheduled to open Nov. 13.
