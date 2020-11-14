Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties helps place 107 pets through Homes for Dogs Project

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties helped find homes for 107 pets through its virtual Homes for Dogs Project, according to a news release.

The real estate company hosted the project from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30. By partnering with local animal shelters in its three market areas, Colorado, Idaho and Montana, the company raised awareness for adoptable pets and gathered donations of food and supplies.

According to the news release, the company was able to reach around 18,500 people on social media through the project, which is typically held in person.