Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties launches scholarship program
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties has launched a scholarship program for those looking to pursue a career in real estate. The company will provide financial support and mentorship opportunities for people interested in obtaining a real estate license.
Scholarships will be offered to selected applicants in Colorado, Idaho and Montana and will help those who receive the scholarship pay for studying and licensing costs, such as classes, books and testing. As for the mentorship piece, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is facilitating meetings between those interested in a real estate career and a Coldwell Banker leadership team member.
Those interested can apply for scholarships at CBDistinctive.com/careers-.
