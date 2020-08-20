Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties receives national recognition | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties receives national recognition

News News |

Libby Stanford
  

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties — a real estate agency with offices in Silverthorne, Breckenridge and Frisco — was recognized in the Inc. 5,000 list, which is published by Inc. magazine.

This is the fifth year that the agency has been recognized on the list, which ranks the nation’s fastest-growing private businesses. The agency has had three-year revenue growth of 117.92%, according to a news release.

In addition to Summit County, the company serves Grand Junction, Vail and Steamboat Springs.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Business
See more