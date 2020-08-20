Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties receives national recognition

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties — a real estate agency with offices in Silverthorne, Breckenridge and Frisco — was recognized in the Inc. 5,000 list, which is published by Inc. magazine.

This is the fifth year that the agency has been recognized on the list, which ranks the nation’s fastest-growing private businesses. The agency has had three-year revenue growth of 117.92%, according to a news release.

In addition to Summit County, the company serves Grand Junction, Vail and Steamboat Springs.