Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties represented in REAL Trends top 500 brokerages
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, which has offices in Breckenridge as well as in neighboring mountain communities, has been recognized as among the top 500 brokerages in the U.S. by REAL Trends. This is the fifth year in a row the company has made the list.
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties was recognized in five categories:
- 26th out of 135 among the top Coldwell Banker affiliates represented on the list
- 27th in a ranking of 50 firms that had the largest percent increase in closed transaction sides between 2015 and 2019
- 35th in a ranking of 50 firms that had the largest increase in closed sales volume between 2015 and 2019
- 386th out of 500 brokerages for closed sales volume in 2019
- 419th out of 500 brokerages for closed transaction sides for 2019
