Collective Design + Furnishings hires Lead Interior Designer

FRISCO — Frisco-based Collective Design + Furnishings has announced the hire of Oshi Gardarian as a lead interior designer. Gardarian, a Vail native with an interior design degree from Colorado State University, has 10 years of experience in mountain design firms ranging, from working with Pearson Design Group in Bozeman, Montana, to Vail’s Slifer Designs. Gardarian’s work has been featured in Mountain Living and Luxe Magazine.

“I believe that keeping open and clear relationships with clients is the only way to deliver a successful project,” Gardarian said in a statement. “And I look forward to fostering those kinds of relationships as a part of the Collective team.”