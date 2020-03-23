Collective Design Group recognized with Best of Houzz distinctions

Collective Design Group, formerly Collective Design + Furnishings, has been recognized with Best of Houzz distinctions.

Courtesy Collective Design Group

Frisco’s Collective Design Group has been recognized for design and service with “Best of Houzz 2020” distinctions. Houzz put out its list of outstanding professionals in February, which includes about 3% of industry professionals, according to a news release. Collective Design Group was recognized for interior design work as well as service provided to clients, which was based on reviews and feedback. Collective Design Group provides services in Summit County and the Vail Valley.